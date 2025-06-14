Ahmedabad plane crash: IMA urges Tata Sons to provide financial support to kin of medical college victims

The Indian Medical Association on Saturday said it has written to Tata Sons urging the company to extend financial support to the injured and deceased students of BJ Medical College affected by the Ahmedabad plane crash.

The letter addressed to Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said, the loss of precious lives and the pain suffered by the families of the deceased and injured is truly beyond words.

"In the wake of the Air India tragedy, we humbly request you to consider extending similar compensation and assistance to the families of the deceased and the injured students and doctors of B J Medical College. Such a gesture would go a long way in showing solidarity with the medical fraternity, especially at a time when they need compassion and reassurance," the letter added.

The Tata Group on Thursday announced that it will provide Rs 1 crore compensation to the families of each person who lost their lives including passengers, crew members and individuals on the premises.

"... Tata Group will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who lost their lives including passengers, crew members and individuals on the premises. Medical expenses of all those injured will also be covered while ensuring necessary care and support," Tata Sons reiterated in a statement.

IMA lauded Tata Group's announcement of Rs 1 crore compensation to the families of the passengers who tragically lost their lives in the recent incident.

"We stand in solidarity with you and the Tata Group during this moment of national mourning. We also take this opportunity to appreciate your leadership in promptly announcing compensation for the victims and extending support to their families. Such humane actions uphold the compassionate values that the Tata name has always been associated with," said the letter.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association, Gujarat State Branch, in a separate letter to the Tata Sons urged to extend financial support to the injured and deceased students of BJ Medical College affected by the Ahmedabad plane crash.

"These individuals were not only victims but also future pillars of our healthcare system, and their ... families deserve similar care and support. Accordingly we earnestly request you to immediately declare similar help to the medical students injured who had lost their life," the IMA letter added.

The death toll in the London-bound Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad rose to 270 on Saturday.

All but one of the 242 passengers and crew on board AI171 and another 29 persons including five MBBS students on the ground were killed when the aircraft came down moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport before falling inside the nearby campus of the state-run BJ Medical College in Meghaninagar area and going up in flames.

