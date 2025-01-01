New Year's Eve: Ice cubes, fruit beer, grapes top orders on quick commerce platforms

Chips, fruit beer, cold drinks, ice cubes and grapes were among a bevy of the most-ordered items on quick commerce platforms on New Year's Eve, as per insights shared by Zomato-owned Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart.

Items like cocktail mixers and soda also flew off the virtual shelves while daily essentials like 'paneer' and milk topped the searches by users.

But what caught eyeballs was number of orders placed for grapes, as social media went abuzz with a growing trend showcasing people around the world pledging to eat 12 green grapes under a table at midnight.

The tradition of eating 12 grapes at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve may be traced to an age-old Spanish custom and is believed to manifest good luck and prosperity for the coming year.

Quick commerce platforms and their top leadership shared regular updates through various posts on X, formerly Twitter, related to the order trends on New Year's Eve.

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa informed that it witnessed the highest-ever orders in a day on December 31, apart from other milestones like the highest total tips given to delivery partners in a day, most chips and grapes sold in a day.

In a quirky post, Swiggy Instamart said, "ye rahe aaj ke top 5 trending searches: milk, chips, chocolate, grapes, paneer. tum log kitna bhi grape grape karlo agle saal tumhara katne hi vala hai".

On New Year's Eve, Swiggy Co-founder Phani Kishan shared live updates on X on ordering trends for its quick commerce arm Instamart, from the most expensive order in Goa to the fastest delivery of tonic water in just 4 minutes.

The insights revealed that in Central Goa, one user splurged a jaw-dropping Rs 70,325 to throw the party of the year, while Swiggy Instamart hit its highest-ever orders on December 31, 2024 - double the previous New Year's Eve sales.

According to the food ordering trends report shared by Zomato for 2024, Delhi-NCR placed more orders (12.4 crore) than Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana combined (10.5 crore).

Interestingly, four orders were delivered to an address saved as 'ambani wedding', whereas 4,940 people searched for 'girlfriend' on the app – and 40 people searched for 'dulhan'.

