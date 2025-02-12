Hyundai Motor India to be added to MSCI India Index; Adani Green to move out

Hyundai Motor India Ltd will be added to the MSCI India Index while Adani Green Energy will move out, effective February 28, 2025, as per the latest index review by MSCI.

The changes in constituents for the MSCI Global Standard Indexes which will take place as of the close of February 28, 2025, according to an announcement by index compiler MSCI.

Shares of Hyundai Motor India climbed 3.41 per cent to Rs 1,898.20 on the BSE during the morning trade while Adani Green Energy declined 4.95 per cent to Rs 896.90.

The stock of Hyundai Motor India, however, later gave up early gains and was trading lower in line with the weak trend in the equity market.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community.

In the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes, 19 firms will be added while 19 companies will move out effective February 28.

The additions are Ola Electric Mobility, Afcons Infrastructure, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, Allied Blenders, ASK Automotive, Black Box, Cartrade Tech, E2E Networks, Greaves Cotton, Jyoti CNC Automation, Kovai Medical Center and Hospital, Manorama Industries, Pearl Global Industries, Shaily Engineering, Sundaram Clayton, TBO Tek, V2 Retail, Websol Energy and Zaggle Prepaid.

However, Advanced Enzyme Tech, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Balmer Lawrie, D B Corp, DCB Bank, Fineotex Chemical, Jai Corp, Jamna Auto, La Opala, Magellanic Cloud, Mahindra Logistics, Sanghvi Movers, Shivalik Bimetal, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Sula Vineyards, Sun Pharma Advanced Research, VST Industries and West Coast Paper Mills will move out.

