Hyundai Motor India sales dip 5% in April at 60,774 units, Tata Motors total sales down 6%

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said its total sales declined 5 per cent year-on-year to 60,774 units in April.

The company's sales stood at 63,701 units in April last year.

The automaker said its domestic and export sales stood at 44,374 and 16,400 units, respectively, last month.

The company had sold 50,201 units in the domestic market and 13,500 units in overseas regions in April 2024.

The company has also crossed the 9 million cumulative sales mark in India since 1996, it added.

"While the domestic market continues to face headwinds on account of various macroeconomic factors, we continue to champion 'Make in India, Made for the World' emphasising the company's strong focus on exports," Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said in a statement.

This has resulted in a robust 21.5 per cent year-on-year growth in export volumes in April 2025 and 16.2 per cent growth during January to April 2025, as compared to the same period in the previous year, he added.

"Overall, we remain dedicated to enhancing value for our customers as we gear up to commence operations at our new plant at Talegaon in Q4 of this calendar year," Garg stated.

Tata Motors total sales down 6.1 per cent in April 2025

Total sales of Tata Motors Ltd. fell in April 2025 due to lacklustre demand for both passenger and commercial vehicles.

CV sales of India's largest truckmaker fell 8 per cent year-on-year to 27,221 units last month, as against 29,538 units in the year-ago period. PV sales of the Nexon maker fell 5 per cent year-on-year to 45,532 units. The EV business shrunk by 16 per cent to 5,318 units.

In total, Tata Motors shipped 72,753 units last month, as against 77,521 units in April 2024, registering a decline of 6.1 per cent year-on-year.

Kia India domestic sales up 18 per cent in April at 23,623 units

Kia India on Thursday said its domestic sales increased 18 per cent year-on-year to 23,623 units in April.

The company dispatched 19,968 units to dealers in April 2024.

It sold 8,068 units of Sonet followed by 6,135 units of mid sized SUV Seltos last month, the company said.

Besides, Carens sales stood at 5,259 units, while the newly launched Syros added 4,000 units to the total, Kia India said in a statement.

The premium MPV Carnival Limousine contributed 161 units to the monthly figures, it added.

"As we look ahead, our unwavering focus remains on delivering progressive, customer-centric mobility solutions that resonate with evolving aspirations," Kia India Senior VP and Head of Sales and Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said.

The company said it is all set to unveil its new offering, Clavis, on May 8.

The innovative product is poised to set new standards in the segment, specifically designed to meet the diverse needs of customers, the automaker said.