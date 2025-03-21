How major airlines are responding to Heathrow Airport shutdown

Britain's Heathrow Airport said on Friday it would remain closed through the day after a huge fire at a nearby electrical substation wiped out power, disrupting flight schedules of global airlines.

According to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, at least 120 inbound flights to Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, were being diverted to other airports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the top 10 airlines by capacity that were set to arrive at Heathrow Airport on Friday.

Airline name Flights Seats

British Airways 341 67,962

Virgin Atlantic 31 9,058

Lufthansa 21 3,780

American Airlines 20 5,744

Aer Lingus 19 3,484

United Airlines 17 3,673

SAS 14 2,520

Swiss 12 2,000

Eurowings 13 1,906

Delta Air Lines 11 2,687

Other 67 airlines 143 9,790

Total 669 145,836

Also Read Britain's Heathrow Airport closure raises concerns over contingency planning

Here is what airlines are saying about the closure:

British Airways

Due to a power outage in the London Heathrow area, London Heathrow Airport is currently closed. As a result, customers due to travel from Heathrow on Friday are advised not to travel to the airport until further notice. This will clearly have a significant impact on our operation and our customers and we're working as quickly as possible to update them on their travel options for the next 24 hours and beyond.

United Airlines

Seven United flights returned to their origin or to other airports, and Friday flights to London Heathrow are being cancelled. We are working with our customers to offer alternative travel options.

Air India

London Heathrow-bound AI129 from Mumbai is returning to Mumbai; AI161 from Delhi is diverting to Frankfurt. All our remaining flights to and from London Heathrow, including AI111 of this morning, have been cancelled for 21 March.

Aer Lingus

Cancelling all flights to and from London Heathrow Airport until further notice today following the closure of the airport by the authorities.

Virgin Atlantic

This has had a significant impact on our flying programme both into and out of Heathrow and all Virgin Atlantic arriving and departing flights are cancelled until midday on March 21, with the rest of today's schedule currently under review.

Qantas

Our Singapore-London and Perth-London services were diverted to Paris today, with buses arranged to take customers on to London.

Scandinavian Airlines System

All our 12 round trips are so far cancelled to and from Heathrow. We will keep affected passengers informed.

Ryanair

The airline in a post on X said it had added up to 8 rescue flights between Dublin and London Stansted, to rescue passengers affected by Heathrow's closure.

Singapore Airlines

A spokesperson for the airline said four flights from Singapore to London were affected, and four flights from London to Singapore have been cancelled.

JetBlue

All JetBlue flights to and from Heathrow will be cancelled and additional flights may be scheduled once the airport reopens to accommodate affected passengers.

Source: Data from Cirium Ascend, company statements.

Note: The seats represent capacity, not ticketed passengers.