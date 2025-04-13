Hero MotoCorp tops two-wheeler retail sales in FY25, ends year with 29% market share

Hero MotoCorp maintained its leadership in the two-wheeler retail sales last fiscal with sales of over 54 lakh units amid enhanced competition in the vertical, as per the latest FADA data.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India took second spot with sales of over 47,89,283 units.

Hero MotoCorp sold a total of 54,45,251 units last fiscal with a market share of 28.84 per cent as compared with market share of 25.37 per cent for the Japanese two-wheeler maker, according to the automotive dealer' body FADA.

TVS Motor company secured third position last fiscal with sales of 33,01,781 units, achieving a market share of 17.49 per cent.

Overall, two-wheeler registrations rose 8 per cent to 1,88,77,812 units as compared to 1,75,27,115 units in 2023-24. In the passenger vehicle segment, Maruti Suzuki India continued to lead comfortably with retail sales of 16,71,559 units, registering a market share of 40.25 per cent.

The auto major had sold 16,08,041 units in FY24 with a market share of 40.6 per cent. It was followed by Hyundai Motor India with retail sales of 5,59,149 units. The company's market share stood at 13.46 per cent last fiscal as compared with 14.21 per cent in 2023-24.

Tata Motors India sold 5,35,960 units last year, achieving a market share of 12.9 per cent. It had sold 5,39,567 units in FY24 with a market share of 13.62 per cent.

Mahindra & Mahindra sold 5,12,626 units last fiscal with a market share of 12.34 per cent. The Mumbai-based automaker had retailed 4,27,390 units in FY24 with a market share of 10.79 per cent.

Passenger vehicle retail sales witnessed an increase of 5 per cent to 41,53,432 units last fiscal as compared to 39,60,602 units in FY24.

Overall automobile retail sales in India rose 6 per cent to 2,61,43,943 units in FY25 with rural areas performing better than urban regions across passenger vehicle and two-wheeler segments.

