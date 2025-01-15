HDFC AMC reports 31 per cent rise in consolidated net profits for October-December quarter

HDFC Asset Management Company on Tuesday reported a 31 per cent rise in consolidated net profits for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The fund house posted a net profit of ₹641.36 crore against ₹487.92 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. During the quarter, the company’s revenue from operations increased to ₹934.63 crore from ₹671.32 crore in the year ago period.

HDFC AMC has an asset base of ₹7.87 lakh crore as on December 31. The company said in a presentation that its quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) stood at ₹7,87,400 crore during the quarter compared with ₹5,51,500 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. This accounted for 11.5 per cent of the overall QAAUM of the industry against 11.2 per cent in the year-ago period.

The QAAUM in actively managed mutual funds was at ₹4,78,200 crore against ₹3,16,600 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, while it stood at ₹1,58,800 crore (₹1,35,300 crore) in the debt segment.

In terms of AUM by segments, equity oriented schemes accounted for 65 per cent, whereas it was 20.2 per cent for debt oriented schemes.