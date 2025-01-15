MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
HDFC AMC reports 31 per cent rise in consolidated net profits for October-December quarter

The fund house posted a net profit of Rs 641.36 crore against Rs 487.92 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. During the quarter, the company’s revenue from operations increased to Rs 934.63 crore from Rs 671.32 crore in the year ago period

Our Special Correspondent Published 15.01.25, 11:25 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

HDFC Asset Management Company on Tuesday reported a 31 per cent rise in consolidated net profits for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The fund house posted a net profit of 641.36 crore against 487.92 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. During the quarter, the company’s revenue from operations increased to 934.63 crore from 671.32 crore in the year ago period.

HDFC AMC has an asset base of 7.87 lakh crore as on December 31. The company said in a presentation that its quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) stood at 7,87,400 crore during the quarter compared with 5,51,500 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. This accounted for 11.5 per cent of the overall QAAUM of the industry against 11.2 per cent in the year-ago period.

The QAAUM in actively managed mutual funds was at 4,78,200 crore against 3,16,600 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, while it stood at 1,58,800 crore (1,35,300 crore) in the debt segment.

In terms of AUM by segments, equity oriented schemes accounted for 65 per cent, whereas it was 20.2 per cent for debt oriented schemes.

