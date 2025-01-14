HCL Technologies reports 5.58 per cent jump in net profits for October-December quarter

HCL Technologies on Monday met Street estimates when it posted a 5.58 per cent rise in consolidated net profits for the quarter ended December 31. The IT firm reported a net profit of ₹4,594 crore against ₹4,351 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

A consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the net profit at ₹4,614 crore. Revenues were up 5.07 per cent over the previous year period at ₹29,890 crore against ₹28,446 crore. On a sequential basis, it showed a rise of 3.56 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

HCL Technologies raised its revenue forecast (in the lower band) in constant currency terms for the current fiscal. The company said that the topline growth is expected to come between 4.5-5 per cent, up from 3.5-5 per cent earlier.

The directors have recommended a dividend of ₹18 per share, including a special dividend of ₹6 per share.