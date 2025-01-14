MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 14 January 2025

HCL Technologies reports 5.58 per cent jump in net profits for October-December quarter

A consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the net profit at ₹4,614 crore. Revenues were up 5.07 per cent over the previous year period at ₹29,890 crore against ₹28,446 crore. On a sequential basis, it showed a rise of 3.56 per cent

Our Special Correspondent Published 14.01.25, 11:56 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

HCL Technologies on Monday met Street estimates when it posted a 5.58 per cent rise in consolidated net profits for the quarter ended December 31. The IT firm reported a net profit of 4,594 crore against 4,351 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

A consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the net profit at 4,614 crore. Revenues were up 5.07 per cent over the previous year period at 29,890 crore against 28,446 crore. On a sequential basis, it showed a rise of 3.56 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

HCL Technologies raised its revenue forecast (in the lower band) in constant currency terms for the current fiscal. The company said that the topline growth is expected to come between 4.5-5 per cent, up from 3.5-5 per cent earlier.

The directors have recommended a dividend of 18 per share, including a special dividend of 6 per share.

RELATED TOPICS

HCL Technologies Consolidated Net Profit
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

How falling value of rupee hurts Indian economy, explained by Nirmala Sitharaman

As the Opposition targets the Narendra Modi government over the Indian currency’s freefall against the US dollar, I reminder from the Manmohan Singh era when the prime minister had to answer questions bothering the country
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. Kejriwal announced that Resident Welfare Associations will be given money to hire private guards for security if AAP returns to power in Delhi.
Quote left Quote right

I've heard gold chains are being distributed in two colonies. The BJP is saying it will buy votes

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT