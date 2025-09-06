MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
GST impact: Toyota to cut passenger vehicle prices by up to Rs 3.49 lakh from September 22

Price of Fortuner is expected come down by Rs 3.49 lakh, Legender by Rs 3.34 lakh and Camry by Rs 1.01 lakh

PTI Published 06.09.25, 05:30 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Saturday said it is reducing prices of its vehicles by up to Rs 3.49 lakh to pass on the benefits of GST rate cut to customers.

The revised prices will come into effect from September 22, 2025.

"As a transparent and customer-centric company, we are pleased to pass on these benefits to our customers," Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business & Profit Enhancement Varinder Wadhwa said in a statement.

Also Read

Price of Glanza hatchback is expected to come down by up to Rs 85,300, Taisor by Rs 1.11 lakh, Rumion by Rs 48,700, Hyryder by Rs 65,400, Crysta by Rs 1.8 lakh, Hycross by Rs 1.15 lakh and Fortuner by Rs 3.49 lakh.

Similarly, Legender price is expected to reduce by Rs 3.34 lakh, Hilux by Rs 2.52 lakh, Camry by Rs 1.01 lakh and Vellfire by Rs 2.78 lakh, TKM said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

GST Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM)
