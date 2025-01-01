MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Growth in eight core infrastructure sectors falls to 4.3 per cent in November

The production of crude oil and natural gas contracted in November, while coal, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, and electricity posted slower growth compared with a year earlier

Our Special Correspondent Published 01.01.25, 11:52 AM
Representational image

Growth in eight core infrastructure sectors slowed to 4.3 per cent in November, down from 7.9 per cent in the same month a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday. However, output growth rose from 3.7 per cent recorded in October, signalling a partial recovery.

The production of crude oil and natural gas contracted in November, while coal, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, and electricity posted slower growth compared with a year earlier.

Growth in coal production fell to 7.5 per cent from 10.9 per cent a year ago; refinery products to 2.9 per cent from 12.4 per cent and fertiliser to 2 per cent from 3.3 per cent.

Steel output grew 4.8 per cent against 9.7 per cent a year ago, while electricity production grew 3.8 per cent against 5.8 per cent.

Cement output was a bright spot, rising 13 per cent, a sharp improvement from its 3.1 per cent growth in October.

The eight core sectors contribute 40.27 per cent to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), a key measure of overall industrial activity in India.

Fiscal deficit

Fiscal deficit for April-November 2024 stood at 8.47 trillion, or 52.5 per cent of the full-year target of 16.13 trillion, government data showed. This compares with 9.07 trillion a year ago.

Total expenditure for the period rose to 27.41 trillion, up from 26.52 trillion year-on-year, while receipts climbed to 18.94 trillion from 17.46 trillion.

Capital expenditure, crucial for infrastructure development, fell to 5.14 trillion from 5.86 trillion.

