Wednesday, 19 February 2025

Goldman Sachs buys 7.28 lakh BSE shares for Rs 401 crore through open market transaction

The shares of Mumbai-headquartered BSE were picked up at an average price of Rs 5,504.42 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 401.19 crore

PTI Published 19.02.25, 08:29 PM
The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021.

The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021. Reuters

Banking and financial services major Goldman Sachs on Wednesday bought shares of leading stock exchange BSE for Rs 401 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available on National Stock Exchange (NSE), US-based Goldman Sachs through its arm Goldman Sachs (Singapore) purchased 7.28 lakh shares of BSE Ltd.

The shares of Mumbai-headquartered BSE were picked up at an average price of Rs 5,504.42 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 401.19 crore.

Details of the sellers of BSE shares could not be ascertained on the bourse.

Shares of BSE rallied 8.14 per cent to close at Rs 5,608.50 per piece on the NSE on Wednesday.

On February 6, BSE reported its net profit doubling to Rs 220 crore for three months ended December 2024.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 108.2 crore in the same quarter of preceding fiscal.

The exchange recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 835.4 crore in October-December period of current financial year (FY25), a 94 per cent jump from Rs 431.4 crore in the same period preceding fiscal.

BSE witnessed an average daily turnover of Rs 6,800 crore for the quarter under review compared to Rs 6,643 crore a year ago.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

