MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 10 September 2025

Gold jumps 5080 to new peak of Rs 1,12,750 per 10 grams

Traders said weak labour market data in the US last week has raised the likelihood of monetary policy easing, which pushed investors towards safe-haven assets such as gold

Our Bureau Published 10.09.25, 11:06 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Gold prices skyrocketed by 5,080 to hit an all-time high of 1,12,750 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday in line with strong global trends.

Gold prices have added 33,800 per 10 grams or nearly 43 per cent in the current calendar year, climbing from 78,950 per 10 grams on December 31, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Silver prices also surged by 2,800 to hit a record high of 1,28,800 per kilogram on Tuesday. It had settled at 1,26,000 per kg in the previous market session.

Gold of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at 1,07,670 per 10 grams on Monday.

Traders said weak labour market data in the US last week has raised the likelihood of monetary policy easing, which pushed investors towards safe-haven assets such as gold.

Silver prices may climb as high as 1.5 lakh per kg in the coming months, supported by robust industrial demand, a weakening dollar and safe-haven flows amid global uncertainties, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The white metal has benefited from a mix of investment and industrial demand, geopolitical tensions and expectations of monetary policy easing across major economies, it said.

RELATED TOPICS

Gold Prices Silver
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Nepal’s #nepokids backlash: Political elites’ kids flaunt luxury lifestyles, fuel Gen Z anger

Among the most frequently shared images was a photo claiming to show a son of a minister posing with boxes labeled Louis Vuitton and Cartier, arranged into a Christmas tree
Narendra Modi with Donald Trump.
Quote left Quote right

India-US continuing negotiations to address trade barriers between the two nations

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT