Godrej Properties sells homes worth over Rs 2,000 crore at the launch of its project in Bengaluru

The strong demand reflects growing consumer preference for thoughtfully designed communities, says Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties

PTI Published 23.06.25, 11:28 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

Godrej Properties Ltd has sold more than 1,450 flats for over Rs 2,000 crore in its new project in Bengaluru, as consumer demand for premium apartments remains strong.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Godrej Properties informed that it has "sold inventory worth over Rs 2,000 crore during the launch of the first phase of the project, Barca at Godrej MSR City, located in Devanahalli, Bengaluru." The project was launched in April 2025.

The company sold over 1,450 homes with more than 2.2 million (22 lakh) square feet of area in the first phase of the project.

Godrej MSR City, a township project, has a developable potential of around 5.6 million (56 lakh) square feet and has significant unlaunched inventory remaining, which the company plans to sell in the coming years.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, "The strong demand reflects growing consumer preference for thoughtfully designed communities that offer a blend of lifestyle, connectivity, and long-term value." Godrej is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

