Global restructuring not to impact Nissan’s 1 lakh sales target in India in 2026-27

Japanese auto major Nissan’s “asset light” approach in India, following the global restructuring announced in March, will not impact its ambition to reach the target of 100,000 vehicles sold in the country in 2026-27.

As part of the Renault-Nissan alliance restructuring announced in March, the Renault group said it would own 100 per cent of Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd (RNAIPL) by acquiring the 51 per cent shareholding currently held by Nissan. This would mean that the manufacturing unit at Chennai — shared between the two car makers and having a capacity of around 4.8 lakh units — would also be under Renault’s ownership, which had triggered concerns among industry observers on Nissan’s future strategy for India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saurabh Vatsa, managing director of Nissan Motor India, however, allayed concerns and said that the carmaker is on track with its plans to expand its current portfolio through the addition of a seven-seater MPV and a five-seater SUV and also step up exports from India.

“On the manufacturing side, we have moved to an asset-light model. It’s a strategic move and part of the overall transformation that we are doing globally. It does not impact us anyway in India. Nissan’s capacity is secured, model launches are secured, and exports are secured. We will focus on the product portfolio for the future and on expanding the dealership network,” Vatsa, who was in the city on Sunday, said.

Nissan has set its sights on a domestic volume of 100,000 vehicles and an export of the same number by 2026-27. Last fiscal (2024-25), Nissan Motor India recorded a total domestic volume of around 28,000 and an export volume of over 71,000.

Aided by the introduction of left-hand drive Magnite, the company expanded from 20 to over 65 international markets.

The company has already announced two vehicles, and more are in the pipeline, including the development of an affordable electric vehicle.

“The seven-seater B-MPV 7 is going to come in the last quarter of this financial year. The C-SUV is expected by the end of Q1 next fiscal,” said Vatsa, adding that India is also going to be a large supply base globally for Nissan, with its new vehicles.

The car maker has around 289 touch points across India, and Vatsa said there are plans to add close to 35-40 touch points this year and around 50 next fiscal.

“We will be expanding within large cities while also going to new locations,” he said.