Ganesh Consumer Products taps market with IPO, eyes expansion in Darjeeling

Ganesh Consumer Products Limited opened its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Monday. The issue will close on September 24, with the price band fixed at Rs 306 to Rs 322 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each.

Investors can place bids for a minimum of 46 equity shares and in multiples of 46 thereafter. The company currently has 36,373,259 equity shares outstanding.

The offer will include a fresh issue of Rs 130 crore along with an offer for sale of 8,658,333 equity shares. The company has outlined clear plans for the use of the net proceeds from the fresh issue.

Of the total, Rs 600 million will go towards prepayment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings, while Rs 450 million has been earmarked for capital expenditure to set up a roasted gram flour and gram flour manufacturing unit in Darjeeling, West Bengal.

The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, Ganesh Consumer Products has built a strong presence in the eastern Indian FMCG market.

According to the Technopak Report, in terms of value sold in Fiscal 2025, the company ranked as the third-largest brand of packaged whole wheat flour (atta) in East India and the largest brand in wheat-based derivatives such as maida, sooji, and dalia.

It has also established itself in the gram-based flour segment, holding a 43.4 per cent market share in sattu and a 4.9 per cent share in besan in the region during Fiscal 2025.

In recent years, the company has moved beyond staples, venturing into spices and ethnic snacks.