Foxconn plans plant in Uttar Pradesh: Apple’s top global vendor in talks with Yogi Adityanath government

Apple’s top global vendor Foxconn is in talks with the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh to set up a manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, the development assumes significance as it marks the company’s intentions to have a manufacturing footprint in north India.

The investment pitch was made by Invest UP — the official investment promotion and facilitation agency of the UP government — to Foxconn at the time of the final land allocation for the HCL-Foxconn chip joint venture, Vama Sundari, reported PTI.

“The Uttar Pradesh government through Invest UP is in discussion with Foxconn to get their electronics manufacturing unit in the state.

“During the discussion, the state government mentioned the availability of a 300-acre land under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA),” a source said.

The likely choice of Greater Noida, analysts believe, will be strategically advantageous for the Taiwanese company, which already operates facilities in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana.

As the Greater Noida area is evolving into a robust electronics manufacturing cluster, backed by supportive infrastructure and a growing supplier ecosystem, the

move makes sense, said an analyst.

The report also quoted a central government official, who confirmed that discussions have started to set up a Foxconn electronics manufacturing services unit in Uttar Pradesh.

“The discussions are at a very initial stage. There is no discussion on the type of products...Foxconn will manufacture,” another source involved in the discussion said.

The report, however, did not contain any comments from the UP government or Foxconn.

The Uttar Pradesh government has already allocated about 50 acres of land for the Vama Sundari project in sector 28 of YEIDA.

The JV will initially invest ₹3,706 crore in setting up an outsourced semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility and expects to create around 4,000 jobs.

Amid reports that Apple is shifting manufacturing facilities to India from China — to escape the tariff assault from Donald Trump — the buzz around Foxconn’s foray into UP has created interest in the mobile phone manufacturing industry, which has emerged as the biggest exporter in the last fiscal.

According to ICEA, mobile phone exports from India have crossed an all-time high of ₹2 lakh crore in FY 2024-25, a 55 per cent growth over the ₹1.29 lakh crore recorded in FY 2023-24.