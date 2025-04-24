FMCG major Tata Consumer Products reports 64.28% increase in its consolidated net profit

FMCG major Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Wednesday reported a 64.28 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹348.72 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025, after adjusting for an exceptional item that had dragged down profit in the same period of FY24.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹212.26 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, hobbled by an exceptional charge of ₹215.8 crore.

Revenue from operations rose by 17.34 per cent to ₹4,608.22 crore during the quarter under review. It was at ₹3,926.94 crore in the year-ago period.

“Most of our business unit categories have done well this quarter. If I look at the core categories, tea of course has been a good story in the whole of the second half,” TCPL group chief financial officer Ashish Goenka said.

The India beverages’ business revenue grew 18.43 per cent to ₹2,936.72 crore, while its international business was up 13.41 per cent to ₹1,193.68 crore.

