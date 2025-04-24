MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 24 April 2025

FMCG major Tata Consumer Products reports 64.28% increase in its consolidated net profit

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 212.26 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, hobbled by an exceptional charge of Rs 215.8 crore

Our Bureau Published 24.04.25, 08:27 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture 

FMCG major Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Wednesday reported a 64.28 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at 348.72 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025, after adjusting for an exceptional item that had dragged down profit in the same period of FY24.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of 212.26 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, hobbled by an exceptional charge of 215.8 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue from operations rose by 17.34 per cent to 4,608.22 crore during the quarter under review. It was at 3,926.94 crore in the year-ago period.

“Most of our business unit categories have done well this quarter. If I look at the core categories, tea of course has been a good story in the whole of the second half,” TCPL group chief financial officer Ashish Goenka said.

The India beverages’ business revenue grew 18.43 per cent to 2,936.72 crore, while its international business was up 13.41 per cent to 1,193.68 crore.

SBI general insurance

SBI General Insurance on Wednesday reported a more than two-fold jump in net profit to 509 crore for the 2024-25 financial year. The non-life subsidiary of SBI had recorded a net profit of 240 crore a year ago.

RELATED TOPICS

Tata Consumer Products Ltd Profit
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Counting the price of Pahalgam: Indus treaty halted, ties & borders with Pakistan blocked

There’s credible reason to believe other reprisal measures for the meadow massacre could be in the works but cannot be spelt out for obvious reasons
Security personnel keep vigil near the Dal Lake amid high alert after the Pahalgam terror attack, in Srinagar, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. At least 26 people were killed in the terrorist attack in J&K's Pahalgam on Tuesday.
Quote left Quote right

Terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest are possible in J&K. Do not travel to this state

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT