Flexible returns: Why hybrid funds are a smart bet in volatile Indian equity markets

The Indian equity markets, while underpinned by strong long-term fundamentals, have entered a phase marked by volatility and increased uncertainty. For investors, especially those without the bandwidth to monitor the intricacies of global macro developments, the current landscape is proving to be particularly challenging.

The near-term market environment is being shaped by a triad of global headwinds — geopolitical tensions, tariff-related disruptions, and a broad-based global economic slowdown. Each of these factors, individually significant, is collectively contributing to an investment climate that is both uncertain and difficult to navigate.

Geopolitical risk continues to dominate headlines and investor mindspace. The conflicts in Eastern Europe and West Asia are no longer seen as transitory flashpoints but as enduring fault lines in the global order. Their impact has extended well beyond the immediate geographies involved, influencing commodity prices, trade routes, and capital flows.

For a globally integrated economy like India, this translates into market dislocations and sentiment swings that are often sudden and disconnected from domestic fundamentals. The volatility in crude oil prices and intermittent shifts in foreign institutional investor (FII) flows are just two examples of how global geopolitical tensions are rippling through Indian markets.

Tariff trouble

Compounding these pressures is the resurgence of tariff-related uncertainty. The re-emergence of trade protectionism, whether in the form of retaliatory tariffs, border taxes, or import restrictions, has disrupted global supply chains and introduced a layer of unpredictability to global commerce.

For export-oriented Indian sectors—ranging from textiles and chemicals to engineering goods—this poses a tangible threat to earnings visibility. More broadly, tariff instability creates inefficiencies, distorts price signals, and adds friction to the flow of goods and capital, all of which weigh on market confidence and investor outlook.

Global deceleration

Overlaying these factors is a synchronised global economic deceleration. The US and Europe, still grappling with the aftershocks of recent tightening cycles, are witnessing moderating growth. Emerging markets, too, are contending with reduced external demand and tighter financial conditions.

For Indian corporate houses, this translates into a mixed earnings environment. While some sectors remain resilient due to strong domestic demand, others are facing margin compression and delayed capex decisions due to the cloudy global backdrop. From a market standpoint, this uneven performance adds to volatility, making it difficult for investors to find clear signals in the noise.

Investor’s dilemma

In such a context, a retail investor is confronted with a dilemma i.e. how to remain invested in growth-oriented assets while managing downside risk in an increasingly unpredictable environment. This is where hybrid funds offer a particularly relevant and compelling solution.

By design, hybrid funds invest across equity and debt instruments, providing both growth potential and income stability. More importantly, the asset allocation is managed dynamically by seasoned fund managers who respond to market shifts in real time, thereby reducing the need to track the market or rebalance portfolios themselves.

Hybrid funds function as a built-in risk management tool. In periods of market stress, the debt allocation acts as a cushion, helping to reduce drawdowns. Conversely, in favourable market conditions, the equity component captures upside potential. This makes hybrid funds well-suited for the current investment environment — marked by sudden shifts, fragmented data, and an abundance of macro risks.

The appeal of hybrid funds also lies in their flexibility and range. Investors with a conservative risk profile may consider conservative hybrid funds that maintain a higher allocation to fixed income. Those with moderate appetite can explore balanced advantage or dynamic asset allocation funds, which adjust exposure between equity and debt based on valuation metrics and other market indicators.

Risk assessment

For investors with a higher risk tolerance, aggressive hybrid funds offer a higher equity tilt while still retaining the stabilising influence of debt. If an investor is looking for an allocation to commodities as well along with the equity, debt mix, then a multi-asset allocation offering can be considered. Given the nature of the offering, an investor can consider these types of offerings for lump sum investing.

Another type of hybrid offering is the equity savings fund wherein the portfolio comprises of equity, debt, and arbitrage opportunities. The presence of debt and arbitrage components aid in downside protection, making it suitable for conservative investors. Among these varied hybrid offerings, multi asset, equity savings and balanced advantage offerings are the popular ones among investors.

Simplicity with efficiency

At a time when market-moving variables are increasingly exogenous and complex, hybrid funds offer simplicity without compromising on efficiency. They allow investors to delegate asset allocation decisions to professionals, benefit from diversification, and stay invested through market cycles. For retail investors in particular, this offers a practical pathway to navigate the current volatility without having to engage in constant portfolio monitoring.

As always, investors must align their choice of hybrid fund with their individual financial goals, investment horizon, and risk appetite. But in the prevailing environment, the case for hybrid investing looks stronger than ever for an investor looking to navigate volatile time with relative ease

The writer is principal – investment strategy, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund.