regular-article-logo Friday, 12 December 2025

Equity mutual fund inflows rise in November as AUM grows on strong market sentiment

Rising contributions to equity, hybrid and passive schemes lift industry assets even as SIP inflows soften slightly and experts stress the need to sustain momentum amid supportive economic conditions

Our Bureau Published 12.12.25, 08:09 AM
Representational picture

Representational picture Sourced by the Telegraph

Equity mutual funds staged a strong comeback in November after three months of easing contributions, with net inflows rising 21 per cent to 29,911 crore, supported by stable macroeconomy and steady corporate earnings.

This improvement in inflows also lifted the broader industry’s asset base, with total assets under management rising to 80.80 lakh crore in November from 79.87 lakh crore in October, according to data released by industry body Amfi on Thursday.

“Equity-oriented schemes continued to drive growth, supported by sustained inflows. Hybrid and passive funds also saw healthy traction, with multi-asset and arbitrage funds together accounting for over 70 per cent of hybrid category flows,” Venkat N Chalasani, CEO of Amfi, said.

However, retail participation via systematic investment plans (SIPs) showed marginal softness, with SIP inflows easing to 29,445 crore from 29,631 crore in October.

Despite this dip, overall equity inflows strengthened, rising to 29,911 crore in November from 24,690 crore in the previous month, the data showed.

Flows, however, remain about 17 per cent lower year-on-year and well below 30,421 crore registered in September, 33,430 crore in August and 42,702 crore in July.

Market experts caution that while the month-on-month improvement signals firmer investor sentiment, sustaining the momentum will be important.

The growth reflected sustained “investor confidence amid a supportive macro environment, resilient corporate earnings and improving clarity around the global interest-rate trajectory”, Himanshu Srivastava, principal research at Morningstar Investment Research India, said.

“The overall trend for November reflects a stabilising risk appetite and stronger, broad-based net inflows across core equity categories,” said Akhil Chaturvedi, ED and CBO, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company.

Flexi-cap funds continued to dominate with 8,135 crore in inflows, though slightly lower than October’s 8,929 crore.

Large & mid-cap funds followed at 4,503 crore, while dividend yield and ELSS funds were the only categories to record net outflows of 278 crore and 570 crore, respectively.

