Emami Ltd reports 10.5% increase in consolidated profit after tax for March quarter

Homegrown FMCG firm Emami Ltd on Friday reported a 10.5 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at ₹162.17 crore for March quarter FY25, helped by a volume growth in its core business.

The company had posted a PAT of ₹146.75 crore for the January-March period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Emami.

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue from operations was at ₹963.05 crore in the quarter against ₹891.24 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses were at ₹743.61 crore, up 9.3 per cent year-on-year.

Total income was up 9.12 per cent at ₹984.21 crore.

Texmaco net dips 15%

Texmaco Rail and Engineering on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹35.45 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, down 15 per cent from ₹41.68 crore in the March quarter last fiscal year.

The bottomline of the company was dragged down by a higher tax outgo during the quarter despite an improvement in operating profit. During Q4 FY25, net tax expenses at the consolidated level stood at ₹33.56 crore compared with ₹25.02 crore a year ago.

Consolidated revenue from operations was ₹1,346.35 crore, up 17.63 per cent from ₹1,144.56 crore in Q4FY24.

Texmaco scrips were up 5.49 per cent on Friday on the BSE. The company’s board on Friday approved the reappointment of Saroj Kumar Poddar as executive director and chairman for five years from September, 25, 2025, and A.K. Vijay as executive director for one year effective from January 1, 2026. The board also recommended a dividend of 75 per cent, subject to shareholder approval.