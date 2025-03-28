Trump’s 25% tariff on imported vehicles draws global wrath, auto giants condemn move

Trump’s 25 per cent tariff on imported vehicles has drawn global ire.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has said that “all options are on the table” for an effective response as the country needs to protect its national interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Japan is a country that is making the largest amount of investment to the United States, so we wonder if it makes sense for (Washington) to apply uniform tariffs to all countries. That is a point we’ve been making and will continue to do so,” he said according to a Reuters report.

EU commission president Ursula Von Der Leyen said the tariff is bad for businesses, worse for consumers.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that the country will defend its workers and companies.

German economy minister Robert Habeck said that the EU needs to give a firm response to these tariffs.

UK finance minister Rachel Reeves said that trade wars are not good for anyone.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said no country’s development and prosperity is achieved by imposing tariffs.

Even Elon Musk has said that Tesla is not “unscathed” by the tariffs.

However, Trump’s tariffs have found support among auto industry unions in the US. United Auto Workers Union President Shawn Fain said the tariffs are a major step in the right direction.