Donald Trump says foreign workers are welcome — if they train Americans

President Donald Trump has said foreign workers in the US are “welcome”, provided they train Americans on how to make “complex products”, and that he doesn’t want to “frighten off” investors, 10 days after hundreds of South Koreans were arrested at a work site in Georgia.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I don’t want to frighten off or disincentivise investment into America.

“I want them to bring their people of expertise for a period of time to teach and train our people how to make these very unique and complex products, as they phase out of our Country, and back into their land,” he wrote.

About 475 people, mostly South Korean nationals, were arrested at the construction site of a Hyundai-LG-operated EV battery plant in Georgia.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials alleged South Koreans had overstayed their visas or held permits that didn’t allow them to perform manual labour.

Though the US decided against deportation, images of the workers being chained and handcuffed during the raid caused widespread alarm in South Korea. Seoul repatriated the workers on Friday.

The South Korean president, Lee Jae Myung, called the raid “bewildering” and warned on Thursday that the raid could discourage future investment.

“We welcome them, we welcome their employees, and we are willing to proudly say we will learn from them, and do even better than them at their own ‘game,’ sometime in the not too distant future,” the President added.