Domestic air traffic soars 8%: 143.6 lakh passengers flew on domestic routes in April

Indian airlines flew 143.6 lakh passengers on domestic routes in April compared with 132 lakh in the same period a year ago, an 8.45 per cent increase, amid rising air traffic demand.

“Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-April 2025 were 575.13 lakh against 523.46 lakh during the corresponding period of the previous year, registering an annual growth of 9.87 per cent and monthly growth of 8.45 per cent,” DGCA said in its monthly report.

In terms of domestic market share, IndiGo topped the list with 64.1 per cent of the pie, followed by Air India Group (27.2 per cent), Akasa Air (5 per cent) and SpiceJet (2.6 per cent), according to the latest data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

IndiGo net up 62%

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country’s largest airline IndiGo, on Wednesday posted a 62 per cent rise in profit after tax at ₹3,067.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2025.

The company’s profit after tax in the three months ended March 2025 jumped 62 per cent from ₹1,894.8 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI