Air India Delhi–Bengaluru flight with 172 onboard diverted to Bhopal after technical snag; lands safely

The flight (AIC 2487, A320 Neo, VT-EXO) was diverted to Bhopal airport after a warning was reported in the cargo hold of the plane, the airport official said

PTI Published 03.11.25, 11:21 PM
Representational image Shutterstock

An Air India flight from Delhi to Bengaluru with 172 persons on board was diverted to Bhopal due to a technical snag and made a safe landing under emergency conditions at the Raja Bhoj Airport here on Monday night, an official said.

The flight (AIC 2487, A320 Neo, VT-EXO) was diverted to Bhopal airport after a warning was reported in the cargo hold of the plane, the airport official said.

Also Read

"Following standard safety procedures, a full emergency was declared at 1933 IST. A few minutes later, the crew confirmed that the warning had cleared and all aircraft systems were normal. The flight landed safely at 2000 IST with 172 persons on board. All operations are normal," the official said.

The diversion was handled promptly by Air Traffic Control, Airport Fire Services, and airlines at Bhopal Airport. Operations were not affected, said Airport Director Ramji Awasthi.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

