Desun Hospital and Susrut Eye Foundation & Research Centre team up to elevate eye care services

Desun Hospital has announced a strategic partnership with Susrut Eye Foundation & Research Centre to revolutionise eye care services in Calcutta.

This collaboration, which has been named Desun-Susrut Eye Care, aims to bring cutting-edge ophthalmic technology and specialised treatments to the city under the expert supervision of a team of multi-disciplinary specialists.

The partnership was formalised in the presence of Mr. Sajal Dutta, chairman & MD, Desun Hospital, and Dr. Ratish Chandra Paul, principal owner of Susrut Eye Foundation & Research Centre.

With a strong focus on cataract, glaucoma, laser vision correction, and retina treatments, Desun-Susrut Eye Care promises to deliver state-of-the-art diagnostics, advanced surgical procedures, and high-precision treatment solutions to patients.

The initiative is focused on offering comprehensive eye care consultation, cutting-edge technology, and specialised eye surgeries, ensuring that patients receive world-class ophthalmic care with the highest levels of accuracy and expertise.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sajal Dutta, Chairman & MD, Desun Hospital, said, “We are excited to join hands with Susrut Eye Foundation & Research Centre, a name synonymous with excellence in ophthalmology. At Desun Hospital, our commitment has always been to provide world-class healthcare facilities, and this partnership ensures that Kolkata receives the best-in-class eye care. With cutting-edge technology and a team of experienced specialists, we aim to make advanced eye treatments accessible to all.”

Echoing his sentiment, Dr. Ratish Chandra Paul, Principal Owner of Susrut Eye Foundation & Research Centre said, “Susrut Eye Foundation & Research Centre has always worked towards bringing the most sophisticated eye care services to people, and partnering with Desun Hospital allows us to take this mission to the next level. By combining our expertise with Desun’s robust infrastructure, we envision a future where specialized ophthalmic care reaches a wider segment of society, ensuring better vision for all.”

With a focus on perfect vision and patient-centric care, Desun-Susrut Eye Care is all set to establish new benchmarks in ophthalmology, reaffirming both institutions' commitment to excellence in medical services. This collaboration between Desun Hospital and Susrut Eye Foundation is expected to redefine ophthalmic care in Kolkata, ensuring that patients receive international-standard eye treatment with the highest levels of safety and precision.