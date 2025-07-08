Delhi HC upholds Celebi order, cites national security in denying relief to Turkish firm

Denying any relief to Turkish company Celebi, the Delhi High Court on Monday turned down the firm’s pleas against the government’s decision to revoke their security clearance for providing ground handling services.

Citing national security, Justice Sachin Dutta dismissed the plea by two firms of the Turkish company, Celebi Airport Services India Private Limited and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Private Limited.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS) on May 15 revoked Celebi’s security clearance, citing national security. The governments further directed to transfer their employees to third parties. The move came after Turkey supported Pakistan during its military conflict followed by Operation Sindoor.

Defending its decision, the government has argued that airports, being sensitive zones, are prone to safety concerns.

Agreeing with the Centre’s submission, the HC clarified that “once national security considerations are found to exist, on the basis of which the security clearance has been cancelled, it is not for the court to ‘second guess’ the same”.

“Ground handling services at airports offer deep access to airside operations, aircraft, cargo, passenger information systems and security zones. Such unbridled access to vital infrastructure naturally elevates the need for strict security vetting for operators, and their foreign affiliations,” the Delhi HC said.

“This is particularly true in the wake of contemporary challenges faced by the country in the security domain, and the incidents witnessed in the recent past, with geopolitical factors at play.”

Celebi Airport Services India was engaged in providing ground handling services at Delhi, Cochin, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Goa Airport and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India was engaged in the business of providing cargo handling services at the Delhi Airport.