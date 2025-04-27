MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Cricket powers JioHotstar views, Reliance-Disney venture reports Rs 229 crore in net earnings

JioStar’s linear TV network occupied 34 per cent of the market share across TV entertainment and reached over 760 million monthly viewers across the country

Our Bureau Published 27.04.25, 08:05 AM
Representational image File picture

JioHotstar has clocked 503 million monthly active users in March, driven by key sporting events such as the ICC Champions Trophy and the Indian Premier League.

JioStar, the joint venture created after the merger of the media business of Reliance and the India business of global media giant Walt Disney, has reported revenues of 10,006 crore with net earnings of 229 crore in FY25, Reliance Industries has said as part of its Q4FY25 earnings.

“IPL 2025 delivered the biggest ever opening weekend with 1.4 billion digital views (35 per cent growth year on year), 253 million TV reach (14 per cent growth year on year) and 49.6 billion minutes of watch time (TV+digital), which is a 33 per cent growth year on year,” the company said in its earnings statement.

“The Mahashivratri night live stream amassed 39 million views and Coldplay’s Music Of The Sphere tour live stream brought international experiences closer to Indian audiences with around 8.3 million views,” the statement said.

JioStar’s linear TV network occupied 34 per cent of the market share across TV entertainment and reached over 760 million monthly viewers across the country.

