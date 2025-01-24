Consumer Protection Authority issues notice to Apple for software glitches, potential price discrimination

The Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to Apple, Ola and Uber, following complaints about software glitches and potential price discrimination.

Apple faces scrutiny over widespread technical issues reported by iPhone users after a recent software update, consumer affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

Joshi said in a social media post that the department, after examining consumer grievances, had issued a notice to Apple seeking a response on the matter.

A survey by LocalCircles revealed that 60 per cent of iPhone users experienced service problems, with call failures being the most significant issue.

The survey found that successive iOS updates, including the latest 18.2.1, have failed to fully resolve the issues, leaving many users frustrated.

Nearly 90 per cent of surveyed iPhone users attributed their difficulties directly to an iOS update, with no blame placed on WiFi or mobile networks.

Apple is yet to respond to a query sent by this newspaper.

However, industry sources said that the company has to take the user complaints seriously and respond to CCPA notice, particularly those relating to performance issues, with the Union minister making a public statement on social media on the same.

Apple however has been making incremental bug fixes since iOS 18 was made publicly available in September 2024.

According to Apple’s support page, there have been five subsequent software updates which in addition to addressing security issues, has fixed issues such as unexpected restart for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.

App cabs face flak

Ride-hailing giants Ola and Uber have been served notices regarding allegations of differential pricing based on the type of mobile device used.

Joshi had earlier termed this practice a “prima facie unfair trade practice” and a “blatant disregard” for consumer rights.

The minister stressed the government’s “zero tolerance for consumer exploitation” and directed the CCPA to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations.

The issue of potential price discrimination by Ola and Uber has gained significant attention after a recent LocalCircles survey revealed that many commuters experienced significant fare differences for identical rides when booked through Android devices versus iPhones.

The survey, which collected over 33,000 responses from taxi-app users across India, uncovered troubling patterns within the ride-hailing industry, including “dark patterns” such as bait-and-switch tactics, forced actions and hidden charges.

