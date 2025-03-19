Fusion CX acquires Sequential Technology for $12 million to expand global presence

City-based customer experience solutions provider Fusion CX on Tuesday said it has acquired Pennsylvania-based Sequential Technology International LLC (STI) for $12 million to expand its global footprint.

This is the largest acquisition of the company, which employs around 20,000 people across 15 countries covering over 200 plus clients. Two more acquisitions are likely to take place in 2025 as inorganic expansion remains a core pillar of the company’s growth strategy.

“Acquisitions have been a core part of our strategy and in our 21 years, we have made about 14 acquisitions. Sequential Technology is the largest acquisition that we have made so far. This acquisition adds about $38 million revenue to us,” Pankaj Dhanuka, co-founder, MD and CEO of Fusion CX, told The Telegraph on Tuesday.

STI provides customer support services for the telecom and utilities industries.

Fusion CX said that the integration strengthens the company’s presence in key global locations, including Bethlehem, Manila, Bengaluru, Gurgaon and San Salvador. The acquisition will also add 1,400 people globally.

Dhanuka said that the company is clocking a revenue run rate of around ₹2,000 crore with an annual growth of around 30 per cent.

Around a fourth of the company’s employee strength is in Bengal with offices in Calcutta, Kalyani, Howrah, Siliguri and Durgapur.

“This acquisition brings us complementary strengths, significantly enhancing our capabilities in telecom, utilities, and healthcare,” said Kishore Saraogi, co-founder, managing Director, and COO of Fusion CX.

Fusion CX’s president, Andrew Wilmott, will take on the additional responsibility of overseeing the STI business.