CIL’s CSR spending rises 36.5% to Rs 497 crore in April-January of current fiscal

State-owned CIL expenditure on corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives increased 36.5 per cent to Rs 497 crore in the April-January period of the current financial year.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) spent Rs 364 crore in the year-ago period, a company official said.

CIL, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal production, directs over 70 per cent of its CSR funds toward healthcare, nutrition and sanitation and education and livelihood, the official said.

As the highest CSR spender among Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSEs) for the past five years, CIL spent Rs 572 crore to CSR activities in the last fiscal year alone, the company said in a statement.

The company's CSR initiatives have positively impacted over 35 million lives so far, it said.

The coal behemoth has spent Rs 5,570 crore in CSR initiatives over the past decade.

The company recently received the Golden Peacock CSR Award 2024 at the 19th International Conference on Corporate Social Responsibility in Mumbai.

CIL Chairman P M Prasad, along with the Director (Personnel) of the company, Vinay Ranjan, received the award at a ceremony organised by the Institute of Directors.

