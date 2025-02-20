Chinese Wok eyes Rs 1,000 crore revenue by 2025-26 to become profitable at company level

Chinese Wok, a quick service restaurant (QSR) chain under Lenexis Foodworks, has set its sights on a revenue of ₹1,000 crore by 2025-26 and become profitable at a company level.

The QSR has expanded in Calcutta by opening outlets in Newtown, Chinar Park, Park Street and Metropolis Mall. It is looking to add 130 stores by March 2026.

“We want to fill the gap between Chinese street food and fine dining. We are present in 220 locations. By March 2026, we wish to be 350. So 130 outlets would be opened pan India.

“Around 80 per cent of our current presence is in tier 1 cities. In the expansion,

80 per cent will be in tier 2, tier 3 cities,” said Aayush Madhusudan Agrawal, founder

and director, Lenexis Foodworks.

Agrawal said that the company is focussed on expanding further across East India. “Our goal is to build a robust network in the region by opening new outlets, enhancing our supply chain, and creating job opportunities,” he said.”

Once the company becomes profitable, the prospects of going public will be considered.

“We are on track to achieve profitability at a company level in FY26. We have had some interest from domestic and international investors as far as fund raising is concerned.

“But we haven’t done anything yet. As far as going public is concerned, we will look at it maybe in FY27 or FY28,” said Agrawal.

In addition to Chinese Wok, the company also owns cloud kitchen brands such as Big Bowl Co. and The Momo Co.