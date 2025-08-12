China's OnePlus partners with Bhagwati Products to manufacture premium tablets in India

Chinese smart devices maker OnePlus on Tuesday said it has partnered with electronic manufacturing services company Bhagwati Products to locally manufacture and deliver premium tablets in India.

OnePlus’ key tablet offerings include the OnePlus Pad 3 as well as the OnePlus Pad Lite.

Both, OnePlus Pad 3 and OnePlus Pad Lite, are being manufactured in India as part of the brand's strategic partnership with Bhagwati Products Ltd, the mobile devices firm said in a statement.

"This strategic partnership aligns with OnePlus’ long-term vision for India and its recent Project Starlight initiative aimed at deepening local integration. As part of these efforts, OnePlus is ramping up its local manufacturing operations.

"In addition to producing smartphones in India, the company has now started manufacturing its tablet products at BPL's flagship facility based in Greater Noida," the statement said.

Being a key manufacturing partner to OnePlus, Bhagwati Products Ltd will provide dedicated support required to manufacture and localise the OnePlus tablet form factor for the Indian market.

OnePlus India, CEO, Robin Liu said the collaboration with BPL marks a strategic milestone in the company's India journey towards deepening manufacturing capabilities and expanding our connected ecosystem.

"By localizing tablet production, we are not only reinforcing our commitment to India, but also creating meaningful value for our user community. This partnership reflects our long-term vision to innovate for India, invest in India, and grow with India," Liu said.

BPL, Co-Founder, Vikas Jain said that the partnership not only marks the addition of OnePlus to our customer portfolio but also the introduction of a new form factor to its manufacturing expertise at our Greater Noida facility.

"We look forward to building on this momentum and forging a long-term, mutually rewarding partnership with them," Jain said.

