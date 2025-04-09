China raises tariffs to 84% on goods coming from US in additional countermeasure

China has raised tariffs to 84 per cent on goods coming from the US in an additional countermeasure.

Earlier, China promised to take “resolute and forceful” measures to safeguard its interests after US tariffs totalling 104 per cent came into effect Wednesday but stopped short of announcing any new import taxes on America.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, China said it would levy 34 per cent tariffs on all US goods.

On Wednesday, Trump's tariffs of 104 per cent went into effect on Chinese exports to the US.

US President Donald Trump's explosive new tariffs on 60 countries came into effect just after midnight Wednesday US time.

The additional tariffs on China kicked in after Beijing refused to meet Trump's deadline to withdraw its own retaliatory levies on the US.

On April 2, Trump imposed a 10 per cent global tariff on hundreds of countries and promised far steeper “reciprocal” tariffs on April 9 for nations that he maintains have “ripped off” America.