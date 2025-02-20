MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 20 February 2025

Centre extends NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam’s tenure by a year

Subrahmanyam, a 1987-batch retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, was in February 2023 appointed to the post for a period of two years

PTI Published 20.02.25, 08:09 PM
BVR Subrahmanyam

BVR Subrahmanyam File picture

The Centre has extended the tenure of NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) B V R Subrahmanyam by one year, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Subrahmanyam, a 1987-batch retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, was in February 2023 appointed to the post for a period of two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in Subrahmanyam's tenure as NITI Aayog CEO for a period of one year beyond February 24, 2025, the order said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Must clarify whether intervention occurred’: Omar says amid USAID row

J&K CM asks for explanations from EC after US President Donald Trump guesses Biden administration tried to get somebody else elected
Babu Das
Quote left Quote right

We have given loads of development and love. In 2026 we will give Duare Kyalani

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT