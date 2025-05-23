MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH

Calcutta-based Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd to buy 16% of US firm for Rs 37.47 crore

Anurag Choudhury, chairman and managing director and CEO of Himadri, describes the acquisition as a forward integration, demonstrative of the company’s ability to produce quality cathode and anode material that goes into the battery meant for electric mobility

Our Special Correspondent Published 23.05.25, 05:51 AM
Anurag Choudhary

City-based Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd is going to acquire a 16.24 per cent stake in International Battery Company, a US-based technology developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion cells, for 37.47 crore.

Anurag Choudhury, chairman and managing director and CEO of Himadri, described the acquisition as a forward integration, demonstrative of the company’s ability to produce quality cathode and anode material that goes into the battery meant for electric mobility.

IBC, founded by MIT educated Priyadarshi Panda, is operating a 50 MWh lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facility in South Korea. It is also setting up a gigafactory in Bengaluru through a joint venture partner Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), a subsidiary of GAIL (India) Ltd.

“Anode and cathode materials are the most critical components of an Li cell, accounting for 65 per cent of the total cost and directly influencing battery performance and reliability. Himadri’s materials, jointly tested with IBC, have demonstrated outstanding results,” Choudhury said.

