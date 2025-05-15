MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 15 May 2025

Burberry to cut 1700 jobs amid slump in sales and global luxury slowdown

The job cuts, which represent 20 per cent of the company’s global workforce, are part of larger organizational changes expected to save the company £60 million, or about $80 million

Elizabeth Paton Published 15.05.25, 07:27 AM
Luxury lull

Luxury lull File picture 

Burberry, the British fashion house, which reported poor annual sales in a precarious time for the global luxury industry, is looking to save $80 million in cost-cutting efforts, which will see 20 per cent of its global workforce lose their jobs.

Burberry said on Wednesday that it would slash up to 1,700 jobs in a bid to cut costs as it tries to return to profit after a period of poor sales in an increasingly volatile luxury sector. The job cuts, which represent 20 per cent of the company’s global workforce, are part of larger organizational changes expected to save the company £60 million, or about $80 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company announced the cost-cutting strategy after reporting that it swung to an annual loss in the 2025 financial year, which ended March 29, from a profit last year. Operating losses were £3 million, or $4 million, down from a £418 million, or $558 million, profit the year prior. Revenues went down 17 percent to £2.5 billion, or $3.4 billion.

Burberry has struggled amid recent managerial and designer changes, while a drive to increase prices fell flat with customers, and a global slowdown of luxury consumption, particularly in China, its biggest overseas market.

The company said the cost-cutting efforts, combined with earlier measures, could lead to planned savings of up to £100 million, or $133 million, by 2027. Most job losses will hit corporate offices, but could also affect retail stores and factories.

Joshua Shulman, Burberry CEO, said he was “more optimistic than ever that Burberry’s best days are ahead and that we will deliver sustainable profitable growth over time”.

New York Times News Service

RELATED TOPICS

Luxury Brands Burberry Job Cut
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Psychology of war: Experts decode push for continued military action against Pakistan

Psychologists suggest that such calls for continued military action stem not from bloodlust but from a complex interplay of factors, including perceptions of injustice, the emotionally charged history between India and Pakistan, and the immediate catalyst for the conflict
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

India's indigenous air defence remained superior to Pakistan's foreign-supplied weaponry

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT