Thursday, 20 February 2025

Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Dhaka to Dubai makes emergency landing at Nagpur airport

The flight was diverted and made the emergency landing at around midnight on Wednesday due to technical issues

PTI Published 20.02.25, 10:36 AM
Representational image. Shutterstock

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Dhaka to Dubai with 396 passengers and 12 crew members on board made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport in Maharashtra, officials said on Thursday.

The flight was diverted and made the emergency landing at around midnight on Wednesday due to technical issues, a senior official of the Nagpur airport told PTI.

The flight was carrying 396 passengers and 12 crew members, another official said.

The passengers will be flown by another flight of the company later in the day, he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

