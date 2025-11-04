Bharti Airtel Q2 profit doubles to Rs 8,651 crore on premium mobile growth, record customers

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Monday reported a more than double rise in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025 (Q2FY26), led by premiumisation in the mobile segment and record customer additions.

Consolidated net profit during Q2FY26 was ₹8,651 crore compared with ₹4,153.4 crore in Q2FY25, the company disclosed in a stock exchange filing. Net profit attributable to the parent company was ₹6,792 crore during Q2FY26.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased by about 26 per cent to ₹52,145 crore from ₹41,473.3 crore in Q2FY25. India revenue for Q2FY26 reached ₹38,690 crore, clocking a year-on-year growth of 22.6 per cent. In rupee terms, Airtel Africa had posted a 35 per cent growth in revenue to ₹13,679.5 crore.

Mobile revenue registered a 13.2 per cent growth year-on-year, driven by higher realisations and an expanding customer base. Airtel's average revenue per user (ARPU), a key metric of a telco's growth, during Q2FY26 was at ₹256, up from ₹233 in Q2FY25.

“We maintained an industry-leading ARPU of ₹256 led by continued premiumisation of portfolio and a steadfast focus on quality customers. The postpaid segment recorded one of the highest quarterly net additions of around 1 million (10 lakh),” Bharti Airtel, vice-chairman and MD, Gopal Vittal said in a statement.

Bharti Airtel's total customer base grew by 10.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis to 62.35 crore during the quarter, out of which India's subscriber base stood at 44.97 crore with growth of 10.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

On a quarterly basis, the company reported a 78 per cent jump in smartphone data customers with the addition of 51 lakh users. Mobile data consumption on the Airtel network increased 26.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis to 28.3 GB per month per customer.

The telecom major's Homes business reported a 30.2 per cent year-on-year revenue growth driven by market expansion and deeper coverage of Wifi services. The company added 9.51 lakh customers, taking the total customer base to 119 lakh.

“Our Homes business sustained strong momentum with 951K net customer additions and sequential revenue growth of 8.5 per cent. IPTV services continue to gain strong traction, driving our connected homes. Airtel Business reported strong results with 4.3 per cent sequential revenue growth. We saw multiple deal wins across connectivity, IOT and security business,” said Vittal.

Airtel's total capex for the quarter was ₹11,362 crore, with India accounting for ₹9,643 crore of the total spend. “Over the past 12 months, we have deployed 12,796 new towers and rolled out 44,104 km of fibre to bolster our future-ready digital infrastructure,” the company said.

Shares of Airtel closed at ₹2,073.75, up 0.93 per cent, on the BSE on Monday.