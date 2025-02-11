Berger Paints to invest Rs 2000 crore, expansion projects lined up in Bengal, Andhra Pradesh

Berger Paints is looking to bring into operation its largest plant in the country in Odisha by 2027.

Two more expansion projects are lined up in Bengal and Andhra Pradesh with the company looking to invest ₹2,000 crore in aggregate over the next three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The paints industry is seeing an increased competitive intensity with new players eating into the market share of existing companies and they are also looking to scale up through acquisitions.

Berger, the second largest player after Asian Paints with a market share of around 22 per cent, has set its sights on doubling its revenue to ₹20,000 crore by 2030 backed by capacity expansion.

The company will also explore inorganic options.

“The vision for Berger is to grow sustainably, expand our network, improve our market share and continue to innovate,” said Rishma Kaur, chairman of Berger Paints. The paint major inaugurated its new headquarters in Calcutta on Monday. She said that the company will focus on growing organically but will also evaluate acquisitions if that aligns with the company’s strategic goals.

The company’s managing director and CEO Abhijit Roy said that rising urbanisation will be a key growth driver for the paints industry, prompting the need for additional capacity to cater to demand.

“Odisha would be the largest plant for us with an investment of ₹1,200 crore. It is expected to start operations by 2027,” Roy said.

“At Hindupur (Andhra Pradesh) we already have a water-based paints plant. We are going for a brownfield expansion of solvent-based paints at an investment of around ₹250 crore. The construction has already started and we expect it to become operational in the next eight months. The plant at Panagarh in Bengal is expected to become operational in 2026. We are investing around ₹600 crore in that plant,” Roy said.

Berger’s installed capacity will grow to 1.42 lakh tonnes per month from the current 1.10 lakh tonnes.

The company also said that it has not yet placed any bid for Akzo Nobel and has sought some clarifications. Akzo Nobel is reportedly expecting to complete the sale of its decorative paints and industrial coatings businesses within six to nine months.

Ranked as the 7th largest architectural coatings company worldwide, Berger Paints operates 29 manufacturing facilities across India, Nepal, Poland and Russia.