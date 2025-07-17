MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 17 July 2025

Bengaluru: Commercial Taxes official urges traders to continue accepting UPI payments

The department said in a release that refusing UPI payments does not absolve the traders from GST

PTI Published 17.07.25, 11:30 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

The Additional Commissioner of Commercial Taxes on Thursday urged traders not to stop receiving payments through UPI.

On July 11, the Commercial Taxes Department had informed the public that the business establishments, which receive payment exceeding Rs 40 lakh annually for goods and Rs 20 lakh for services will have to obtain Goods and Services Tax (GST) registration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this, it has been reported in the media that many traders are refusing to accept Unified Payments Interface (UPI), fearing GST notices.

Also Read

The news that thousands of unregistered small businesses have received GST notices wherein the department had tracked the defaulters through their UPI records and that some are being asked to pay in lakhs of rupees have led to this confusion, the department said in a release.

It further stated that the GST notice being sent takes into consideration all modes of payment -- POS machine, bank payments, cash as well as UPI. It also said that refusing UPI payments does not absolve the traders from GST.

"The GST is applicable on the consideration received for the supplies in any form and UPI is only a method of receiving such consideration. The department will take suitable action to collect the applicable tax under the GST Act from the traders who have received consideration in any form," the release said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Bengaluru Traders Online Payment
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Talks ongoing, both sides working to iron out issues: India on proposed trade deal with US

The comments came a day after US President Donald Trump said that Washington is 'very close' to the trade pact with India
Wreckage of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane sits on the open ground, outside Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, where it took off and crashed nearby shortly afterwards, in Ahmedabad, India July 12, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Too early to reach to any definite conclusions. The investigation by AAIB is still not complete

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT