Bengal government to allow 30 per cent of tea garden land for non-tea purposes

The Bengal government has decided to allow 30 per cent of tea garden land for non-tea purposes in a bid to encourage estate owners to explore alternative business activities.

The announcement was made by chief minister Mamata Banerjee during her speech at the plenary session of BGBS. “Yesterday, we have taken some decisions. Now, wherever in tea gardens, land is available, where tea plantations are not there, we are allowing 30 per cent for hotel business, for commercial utilisation, for eco-tourism purposes,” Banerjee said.

Earlier, the state had allowed 15 per cent of tea garden land, which are given to estate owners under long term lease, for non-tea activities. The state believes it would allow tea gardens to generate additional revenue at a time the tea plantation sector is going through a downcycle as supply outstrips demand.

The CM said the decision would create employment for local people. Many tea gardens in north Bengal have taken advantage of the existing scheme and submitted proposals to develop tourism, healthcare and education facilities. The most successful diversification gambit has so far been Ambuja Neotia’s hotel, operated by Taj, in Makaibari tea estate.

Tea garden owners welcomed the decision. “Given the distress in Dooars and Darjeeling, it is a good step,” they said.