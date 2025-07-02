Bengal government approves occupancy certificate of ITC Infotech’s campus at New Town

The Bengal government has approved the occupancy certificate of ITC Infotech’s campus at New Town.

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that the ₹1,200-crore project is expected to become operational soon, generating direct employment for more than 5,000 professionals.

“Glad to share that the occupancy certificate is being issued by NKDA for ITC’s world-class IT & ITES campus in Action Area III of New Town, spread over 17 acres allotted by our WBHIDCO,” Banerjee said in a post on X.

An occupancy certificate, issued by the local authority, typically certifies that the building has been constructed according to approved plans and complies with the relevant building codes, safety regulations and local bylaws.

The chief minister said that the campus will comprise three buildings — a high rise office tower, a business support centre and a dedicated knowledge centre — covering an area of 14.5 lakh square feet of already built-up space.

“With this milestone, operations are expected to commence shortly, further accelerating Bengal’s rise as a preferred destination for investments by leading national and international digital and technology-driven enterprises,” the chief minister said.

“Bengal clearing these projects is good news for employment generation,” said S. Radhakrishnan, president, Salt Lake Sector V Stakeholders’ Association and director, Infinity Group.