Bengal approves TCS campus at Silicon Valley Hub, expansion to add 25,000 jobs

The Bengal government has cleared the building plan for a new TCS office campus in Bengal Silicon Valley Hub.

The first phase is expected to generate employment for 5000 individuals, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday.

TCS already has a significant presence with multiple offices in the state and employs over 55,000 people in the state. Its biggest campus – Gitanjali Park at New Town – houses around 25,000 employees, according to government sources.

“I am pleased to share that the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has sanctioned the phase-1 building plan for the TCS office campus at Bengal Silicon Valley, spread over 20 acres,” said Banerjee in a post on X.

“In this first phase, 9 lakh square feet of world-class infrastructure, including an 11-storey office tower, will be developed, creating employment for 5,000 individuals. The second phase will add another 15 lakh square feet, generating 20,000 more jobs. Upon completion, the campus will comprise 24 lakh square feet of built-up space and create 25,000 direct employment opportunities,” the chief minister said

She further said that the state is emerging as a hub of innovation, investment, and inclusive growth.

TCS was among the early allottees at the Silicon Valley Hub, which was announced in 2018. It is spread over 200 acres in New Town and has

attracted investments from sectors such as data centres, IT services, digital consulting, among others.

IT industry observers, meanwhile, said that TCS expansion in Bengal is supported by its strong FY25 financials. TCS posted consolidated revenue of $30.18 billion, marking a 4.2 per cent growth in constant currency. Operating margin stood at 24.3 per cent, while net profit rose nearly 6 per cent to ₹48,797 crore.

TCS added 6,433 employees in FY25 to reach a workforce of 607,979. Attrition remained stable at 13.3 per cent.

“TCS setting up a new office campus is fantastic news for Bengal. This signifies two things – TCS is on a growth path, which is great news for the Bengal IT fraternity, and also, it is respecting the talent in the state.

TCS already has presence here, and further expansion is a validation for other companies to come to Bengal,” said Kalyan Kar, vice president, Sector V Stakeholders Association.

As part of its broader expansion in India, the IT services major has earmarked ₹4,500 crore to expand in key cities like Bangalore, Calcutta, Kochi, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, and Visakhapatnam.