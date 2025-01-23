MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 23 January 2025

Bandhan Bank gets Rs 290 crore claim payout under credit guarantee fund for micro units scheme

The bank’s scrips at Rs 151.45 were up 0.77 per cent on the BSE on Wednesday

A Staff Reporter Published 23.01.25, 10:47 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Bandhan Bank on Wednesday said it has received a claim payout of 290 crore under the credit guarantee fund for micro units (CGFMU) scheme. The bank had been earlier under the audit scanner of National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Ltd.

The bank’s scrips at 151.45 were up 0.77 per cent on the BSE on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The bank has received a claim payout of 289.59 crore under the CGFMU scheme (computed as 314.68 crore assessed as claim payout as on March 31, net of 25.09 crore pertaining to recoveries from eligible accounts from April 1, 2024 to October 31, 2024),” the bank said in a filing.

CGFMU and ECLGS (emergency credit line guarantee scheme) are trust funds set up by the government and managed by NCGTC as a trustee, to guarantee payment against default in loans extended to eligible borrowers by banks.

Bandhan Bank had taken insurance of a loan portfolio of 20,807 crore under the CGFMU scheme pertaining to loans for FY21. The maximum amount eligible for claim under the CGFMU scheme is 15 per cent of the total insured amount.

RELATED TOPICS

Bandhan Bank
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Amid Trump crackdown in US, Jaishankar says open to legitimate return of undocumented Indians

The minister was responding to a query on news reports that India is working with the Trump administration for the deportation of some 1,80,000 Indians in the US who are either undocumented, or have overstayed their visas
Bishop Mariann E. Budde.
Quote left Quote right

Was anyone going to say anything about the turn the country’s taking? I plea for mercy

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT