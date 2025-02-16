Bajaj Consumer Care to acquire Vishal Personal Care for Rs 120 crore

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (BCCL) is acquiring Vishal Personal Care, a manufacturer of ayurvedic, herbal- based and cosmetic personal care products, for ₹120 crore.

Bajaj Consumer Care will acquire a 100 per cent stake in the Hyderabad-based firm in a two-phase transaction. It will initially purchase a 49 per cent stake, followed by the remaining 51 per cent in the second tranche.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bajaj Consumer Care said in a regulatory filing that the estimated transaction value stands at ₹120 crore, with an enterprise value of around ₹108 crore.

Vishal Personal Care manufactures ayurvedic and herbal-based personal care products. These include cosmetics and intermediates under the brand name ‘Banjara’s’.

BCCL said that Banjara’s, founded in 1991, has built a strong reputation for its high-quality, natural, and effective hair and skin care solutions.

While the company has a well-diversified product portfolio, including facial kits, herbal powders, aloe vera gels, shampoos, and hair care powders, BCCL added that the brand caters to a growing segment of consumers seeking safe and natural beauty solutions.

Vishal Personal Care’s products have an extensive retail presence, reaching over 70,000 outlets across the five South Indian markets through cosmetics stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, and grocery chains.