Wednesday, 29 January 2025

Bajaj Auto reports 3.27 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 2,108.73 crore for third quarter

Total revenues increased to ₹12,806.85 crore from ₹12,113.51 crore in the year-ago period. Bajaj Auto said amid the highest ever festive retail volumes, its topline gained on strong exports, a buoyant domestic green energy portfolio and another record quarter on spares sales

Our Special Correspondent Published 29.01.25, 12:04 PM
Representational image

Representational image

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported numbers that were in line with estimates when standalone net profits for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 rose 3.27 per cent to 2,108.73 crore.

The two-wheeler major had posted a net profit of 2,041.88 crore a year ago.

Total revenues increased to 12,806.85 crore from 12,113.51 crore in the year-ago period. Bajaj Auto said amid the highest ever festive retail volumes, its topline gained on strong exports, a buoyant domestic green energy portfolio and another record quarter on spares sales.

BAL added that exports also saw a broad-based recovery which led to the return of more than 500000 units after nine quarters. Operating margin was up 10 basis points over the last year period to 20.2 per cent.

The Pune-based firm pointed out that the domestic business was led by the green energy portfolio that now contributes close to 45 per cent of revenues.

