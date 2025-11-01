Automobile sector’s October boom: Toyota sales jump 39%, Kia India surges 30%

India’s auto industry went full throttle in October. Festive demand, new launches, and the tailwind from GST 2.0 reforms pushed car and two-wheeler sales to record highs, marking one of the strongest months the sector has seen in recent years.

Tata Motors reported a 10 per cent jump in total commercial vehicle sales at 37,530 units, up from 34,259 units a year ago. Domestic sales rose 7 per cent to 35,108 units, while international sales surged 56 per cent to 2,422 units.

The company said the uptick was driven by steady demand across medium and heavy vehicles and a recovery in exports.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd reported a 26.6 per cent increase in total sales at 61,295 units in October as compared to 48,423 units in the same month last year.

Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest carmaker, clocked an all-time high in domestic sales at 1,80,675 units, up 10.75 per cent from 1,63,130 units last year. Total sales grew 7 per cent to 2,20,894 units.

Compact cars such as the Swift, WagonR, and Baleno powered the momentum, selling 76,143 units, a sharp rise from 65,948 units a year ago. Utility vehicles, including Brezza, Ertiga, and Grand Vitara, also posted a strong 10 per cent jump to 77,571 units.

Mini cars like the Alto and S-Presso continued their slide, dropping to 9,067 units. Kia India set a new record with its highest-ever monthly sales at 29,556 units, up 30 per cent from last October’s 22,735 units.

The Sonet alone contributed 12,745 units, its best-ever monthly figure. The newly launched Carens Clavis and Clavis EV together sold 8,779 units, while the Seltos added 7,130 units.

“October 2025 marks a historic milestone in Kia India’s journey. Our diverse product portfolio continues to connect strongly with evolving consumer needs,” said Kia India Senior Vice-President and National Head, Sales and Marketing, Atul Sood.

He added, “The growing contribution of our EV range further validates our direction toward future-ready, sustainable mobility solutions for India.”

TVS Motor Company reported an 11 per cent rise in total sales at 5,43,557 units, up from 4,89,015 units last year. Two-wheeler sales grew 10 per cent to 5,25,150 units, with motorcycles up 16 per cent and scooters up 7 per cent.

EV sales rose 11 per cent to 32,387 units. "While the retails continue to be robust, magnet availability continues to pose challenges in the short to medium term," TVS said in a statement.

Exports rose 21 per cent to 1,15,806 units, while three-wheeler sales jumped 70 per cent to 18,407 units.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor posted a 39 per cent surge in total sales to 42,892 units, up from 30,845 units last October. Exports stood at 2,635 units.

“The favourable economic environment during the festive season, reinforced by the government's forward-looking GST reforms, has also boosted market confidence,” said Varinder Wadhwa, TKM Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business. “At TKM, this has resulted in a significant rise in customer enquiries and order intakes, collectively driving our overall performance.”

Skoda Auto India reported its best month ever with 8,252 units sold in October 2025, driven by strong demand for the Kylaq SUV and steady sales of the Kushaq, Slavia, and Kodiaq.

Between January and October 2025, Skoda has already sold 61,607 units, surpassing its previous annual record of 53,721 cars from 2022.

"We began the year 2025 with the intent to significantly strengthen the brand and surge ahead in India. This milestone of our 'biggest sales ever' is a testament to the strength of purpose, clarity of vision and agility of execution," said Skoda Auto India Brand Director Ashish Gupta.

Hyundai Motor India reported total sales of 69,894 units, including 53,792 domestic and 16,102 export units. SUVs Creta and Venue together contributed 30,119 units, marking Hyundai’s second-highest monthly SUV sales.

"October 2025 was a month driven by the festivals of Dussehra, Dhanteras and Diwali, further complemented by the positive impact of GST 2.0 reforms. This provided a significant boost to the Indian automotive industry," said Hyundai Motor India Whole-time Director & COO Tarun Garg.

He added, “We expect to accelerate this momentum with the upcoming launch of all-new Hyundai VENUE, which is already open for bookings.”

Nissan Motor India reported consolidated sales of 9,675 units, including 2,402 domestic and 7,273 export units.

"October has been a good month for the automotive industry as well as Nissan Motor India, driven by festive cheer supported by the GST rationalisation announced by the government of India," said NMIPL Managing Director Saurabh Vatsa.

He said the company’s month-on-month reduction in dealer inventory ahead of the festive season has helped strengthen retail demand and align supply more efficiently.