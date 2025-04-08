Automobile dealers stare at dull April amidst stock market volatility, tariff-induced tensions

Automobile dealers brace for an uncertain April with buyer sentiments rattled by stock market volatility, tariff-induced tensions and IMD’s warning of intense heatwaves potentially affecting footfalls.

“Many dealers highlighted unrealistic targets, liquidity challenges, and regional pockets of low demand, resulting in PV inventories rising to about 50–55 days. Incentives and festival-driven gains did push overall results higher, but dealers remain cautious about high stock levels and target pressures as the new financial year begins,” said FADA president C.S. Vigneshwar.

Automobile retail sales in India rose 6 per cent to 2,61,43,943 units in FY25 with rural areas performing better than urban regions across passenger vehicle and two-wheeler segments, dealers’ body FADA said on Monday.

The last financial year saw growth in sales of passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

Registrations of commercial vehicles and tractors, however, saw a dip in FY2025 compared with FY2024.

Overall retail sales stood at 2,45,58,437 units in the 2023-24 fiscal. Passenger vehicle retail sales witnessed an increase of 5 per cent to 41,53,432 units last fiscal compared with 39,60,602 units in FY24.

Two-wheeler registrations rose 8 per cent to 1,88,77,812 units compared with 1,75,27,115 units in 2023-24 fiscal.

TaMo scrips

Shares of Tata Motors ended nearly 6 per cent lower on Monday after the company-owned Jaguar Land Rover paused vehicle shipments from its facilities in the UK to the US to work out new trading terms in the wake of changes in the tariff structure.