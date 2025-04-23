Ather Energy reduces IPO size amid global market jitters, sets April 28 as bid date

Ather Energy has reduced the size of its initial public offering, its prospectus showed on Tuesday, as the electric scooter maker seeks to list at a time when US tariff concerns have roiled stock markets globally.

The Tiger Global-backed company plans to raise ₹26.26 billion ($308.3 million) by issuing new shares, compared with its earlier plan of raising ₹31 billion.

Existing shareholders will offload 11.1 million shares, around half the 22 million shares they planned to sell earlier.

Indian motorcycle maker Hero MotoCorp is the largest shareholder in Ather with around 40 per cent stake.

Hero maintained its stance that it will not sell its shares in the IPO.

While the company did not provide a reason for cutting the IPO size, it comes after turmoil in India’s stock markets, partly due to the volatility in global markets as well as weak consumption trends in the country.

Foreign investors have continued offloading their holdings, net selling Indian equities worth nearly $33 billion between the second half of the last fiscal and mid-April.

Ather said it will open share bidding for three days starting April 28, while anchor investors are set to participate in a private placement of stock on April 25.