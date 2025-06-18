Anil Ambani’s Reliance Aerostructure, Dassault to make Falcon 2000 business jets in India

Falcon 2000 business executive jets will be manufactured in Nagpur at a state-of-the-art final assembly line for the aircraft favoured by billionaires, companies and executive charter operators.

Dassault Aviation and Reliance Aerostructure Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Infrastructure, on Wednesday at the Paris Air Show announced India’s entry into the big boys’ club for manufacturing of executive jets that includes US, France, Canada and Brazil.

The first flight of the “Made in India” falcon 2000 is expected around 2028 after the transfer of assembly operations along with the facility upgrades is completed.

This is the first time that Dassault’s Falcon 2000 jets will be manufactured outside France.

Apart from private operators, the Falcon is also used by the air forces of Bulgaria, Slovenia, South Korea, the Japanese Coast Guard and the Royal Thai police.

The Falcon 2000EX and Falcon 2000LX are a part of the French presidential fleet.

The joint venture between Dassault Aviation and Reliance Aerostructure –DRAL – has been operational since 2017 with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Nagpur’s Mihan. Since the first front section of the Falcon 2000 was produced at the Nagpur facility in 2019, over 100 major sub-sections have been assembled.

The facility will now be converted into a centre of excellence for the Falcon series including Falcon 6X and Falcon 8X assembly programmes for Dassault Aviation, also the first of its kind outside France.

“DRAL will be the first centre of excellence for Falcon assembly outside France following this agreement. This shows our firm intent to meet our “Make in India” commitments, and to contribute to the recognition of India as a major partner in the global aerospace supply chain,” said Eric Trappier, chairman and CEO, Dassault Aviation.

Anil Ambani, founder chairman of Reliance Group, said: “The ‘Made in India’ Falcon 2000 will stand as a proud symbol of the nation’s technological prowess and manufacturing excellence.”

On May 4, 1963 the first Falcon 20 had taken off. Twenty-one years later came the Falcon 900. The Falcon 2000 developed from the Falcon 900 was introduced in 1995.

Dassault Aviation will also transfer the assembly of the front section of Falcon 8X and Falcon 6X, in addition to the wings and complete fuselage assembly of Falcon 2000 to DRAL.

The partnership represents a significant step in advancing India’s aerospace manufacturing capabilities, underscoring the nation's growing prominence in the global aerospace ecosystem. The new final assembly line will cater to rising demand in Indian and international markets.